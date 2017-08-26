40,000 people adore Jo Elvin's style. Her husband is not one of them.

Jo Elvin is glamorous. Literally. Her job is editor of Glamour, one of the UK’s bestselling fashion mags.

She’s at all the shows, rubs shoulders with all your favourite celebrities and has over 40,000 followers on Instagram who love her style.

Her husband is not one of them.

In fact, his loving-but-confused remarks about her outfits led to their own hashtag #ClothesMyHusbandHates.

“I think I just flippantly added it to a post one day, it was a spur of the moment thought that popped into my head after he’d said something. And the alliteration was mildly pleasing,” she told Mamamia.

“I soon realised how regular his asides were. But like a lot of women I know, his amused, incredulous reactions to what I wear pre-date Instagram by many years.