'I'm 40 and I'm down to one close friend. But I don't want any more.'

Another friend announced over coffee today she’s leaving town.

My friendship circle has been steadily shrinking and now her shift away leaves me with just one local friend. How many friends do you need to be happy?

That’s the question I was asking myself this afternoon after she left.

Watch: Best friends, translated.



Video via Mamamia.

Adult friendships are different and not always easy.

We’re expected to fit so much into our busy lives. And, after some exhausting experiences with friends in the last few years, I think I might be friendship burnt-out.

The thought of putting time and energy into building another close friendship doesn’t do much for me right now.

Are there times when one close, real-life friend is enough? I’m worried I’m going to regret my self-isolation, but I’m just so tired.

"Do you think you need to meet a few more friends?" my husband asked a few months ago when my friend number dropped.

After COVID cleared here in New Zealand, a lot of people felt the urge to change scenery and move towns.

"I don’t know... I’m down to two." Of course, people moving away doesn’t mean they stop being friends, but I’ve never been great at keeping up long-distance friendships.

You also need those local friends to go out for a coffee, see a concert with, or add to your quiz night team — we all know now how valuable in-person interactions are. Zoom calls aren’t quite the same.

And now another friend’s going away party is in less than two weeks and I’ll be down to one.

The weird thing is, I’m kind of relieved.