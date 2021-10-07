There's a new serum on the beauty block, and it's being hailed as a trailblazer of Clinique's most advanced serums yet. Well, say no more: you bet I had to get my hands on it immediately.

Clinique’s brand new Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Serum has finally hit shelves, and this 50ml of magic (in quite a luxe purple bottle, a signature of Clinique) has beauty circles excited. Let me explain.

Clinique’s new potent serum visibly addresses lines and wrinkles by tackling them from three angles: it hydrates to re-plump fine dry lines, resurfaces to help minimise the depth of wrinkles, and boosts natural collagen for visibly repaired skin.

It's formulated for high efficacy while still gentle enough for twice daily use, which my skin and I love to see. This serum has been designed with an expert panel of scientists and dermatologists, and heroes 3 key ingredients.

As my beauty school is in session, here's the summary of exactly how this serum works:

• Repairs: Boosts natural collagen with CL1870 Peptide Complex.

• Resurfaces: Smooths skin with potent retinoid.

• Replumps: Hydrates fine wrinkles with hyaluronic acid.

I couldn't wait to get it on my face, basically. I recruited 3 other women over 30 to try Clinique's Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Serum with me, and here's exactly what we thought.

Melissa, 36

Mamamia author of the You Beauty Collective, looking for hydration and skin ageing prevention.

My first application of Clinique Smart Clinical Repair was simply... luxurious.

After my usual evening gentle cleanse, I used 2 pumps of the serum and applied it to my face, using circular ‘heart’ movements.

The serum seriously glides on like butter. But like, butter that's meant to be... on your face.

It also absorbs pretty much within the minute, leaving my skin soft, plumped and ultra-hydrated. The glow you get, I'm telling you: it cannot be understated. I feel like at first use, I was in love.

This serum feels like you’re wearing absolutely nothing on your face. It is amazingly gentle and refreshing, and is fragrance free (I’ll also add, it is paraben free!). I finished my night routine by locking in the serum with a gentle night cream too.

I have been sticking to this exact same routine both morning and night, adding absolutely no other product (other than moisturiser to lock the serum in, and of course my morning SPF) to see what this superhero can actually do over the 14 day period I used it.

I woke up the first morning truly to juicy, smooth and plumped skin. No word of a lie. Mind. Literally. Blown.