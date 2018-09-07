'I tried the anti-pollution jelly moisturiser bloggers are raving about, and it's worth the hype.'

This is a public service announcement to all my fellow combination skin girls.

When it comes to finding that go-to moisturiser, I know your problem well. When it’s too heavy, your makeup runs into unfortunate ‘oil-slick’ territory by mid-morning, but if you go without, your skin feels tight, looks dull, and very soon those pesky patches of tell-tale ‘dry-skin’ begin to show.

It’s the old Goldilocks conundrum of ‘just too much or not enough’, but luckily the clever minds behind Clinique have created a solution in the form of their Dramatically Different Hydrating Jelly, and it’s just right.

The creators of the original three-step skincare system, the Hydrating Jelly is Clinique’s latest moisturiser offering which strengthens your skin’s moisture barrier with pollution protection qualities.

And after what seemed like countless features all over my Instagram feed, I was lucky enough to try the formulation, which is available online or in store at Myer.

And it did indeed live up to its hype.

After trialling the product for just over a week, despite the vigorous office air-conditioning and just one too many sleep deprived nights (is anyone else watching Sharp Objects?) my skin, like Goldilocks' dream porridge situation, is just right.

The phthalates and paraben-free formula absorbs instantly into the skin, and your face feels instantly refreshed and plump - not oily, or stripped - but hydrated and happy, leaving you to get on with your day.

Girls with sensitive noses can rest easy too, and I can assure you the product is 100 percent scent free.