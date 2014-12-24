"I haven't fallen so hard for a makeup product in years" writes Mia Freedman.

It’s been a long time since I’ve had an obsession with a product. But here we go. It started with a giant lip crayon: The Clinique Chubby stick. I love this thing. It’s like a lipstick and liner and lip balm all at once. You don’t need a mirror to apply it and it’s FAST. So I bought several.
I'm not a liquid eyeliner girl. I hate blending. I can't be bothered contouring. With my Eye Chubby, I just literally take two seconds to swipe it along my top and bottom lash lines and done. It's already all smudgy.
And now? Now I've discovered the CHEEK CHUBBY. I'm packing to go on holidays and I am literally just packing a handful of chubbies. This really is a most exciting development in my make-up routine.
Now I just need a concealer and possibly a foundation and I'll be good to go.
Clinique are you listening?
Clinique Chubby Sticks
More products we love...