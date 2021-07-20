Right now, while we're distracted, our government is setting us up for environmental disaster.

While more than 14 million Australians across three states ride lockdowns, and all eyes are on the botched vaccine rollout, there's another disaster unfolding.

Eventually, one day, COVID-19 will no longer control our lives. But by then, it could be too late to reverse the damage our government is trying to wreak on our environment.

Right now there are two plights underway that urgently need our attention.

The first is Australia's opposition to the UNESCO World Heritage Committee pushing ahead with plans to classify the Great Barrier Reef, one of our biggest tourist attractions, as an endangered natural site.

It points the finger at global warming and our government's inaction on climate change, with the long-term outlook for the Queensland attraction being downgraded in the UNESCO draft from "poor" to "very poor."

Watch: In early 2020, David Attenborough delivered this sobering warning. Post continues after video.



Video via BBC.

The director and president of the upcoming meeting that will decide the final fate of the reef, is China's Vice Minister of Education Tian Xuejun. Thanks to our country's current tensions with China, the Morrison government is accusing the country of having political motives, claiming they were "blindsighted" by UNESCO's proposal.

But as ABC's Media Watch has already debunked, that's just not true. UNESCO has held grave concerns about the status and outlook of the Great Barrier Reef for more than a decade. In 2015 they tried to encourage urgent action, but thanks to the Abbott government's fierce resistance the calls were pushed to the side. The same happened in 2017.