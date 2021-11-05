If you're feeling uncomfortable about the Cleo Smith media circus, you're not alone.

For the past three days, Mamamia, along with every other media publication in Australia, has been reporting on the incredible rescue of Cleo Smith.

The four-year-old girl went missing from her family's tent while camping at the remote Blowholes campsite in Western Australia. Eighteen days later, she was discovered by police in a locked Carnarvon home.

It's an extraordinary story. One that has captured the hearts of not just Australians, but people around the world.

As days turned into weeks after Cleo's disappearance, the worst was feared. Which made seeing her little face in the arms of police officers and smiling from a hospital bed that much sweeter.

Watch: The moment Cleo was rescued.



Video via WA Police Twitter.

On Wednesday, we were buoyed by the return of a little girl to her family.

But in the days that have followed, the coverage and comment surrounding this story has started to morph into an all too familiar media circus.

It's starting to feel a bit icky, and as a news journalist who has covered cases like this over the last decade, I can explain why.

There is a difference between reporting the facts of this story, and turning it into salacious tabloid fodder.

At Mamamia we covered Cleo's disappearance, we covered her rescue, we republished the photos and videos of her shared by WA Police and the arrest and subsequent charges against the man accused of snatching her.