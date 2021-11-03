The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday November 4.

"Much more work to be done." WA police seek answers after Cleo's rescue.

West Australian police say there is still much more work to be done after the dramatic rescue of four-year-old Cleo Smith.

Cleo was found alive and well early on Wednesday at a property in Carnarvon, just minutes from her family home.

The discovery came more than two weeks after she disappeared from her family's tent at the remote Blowholes campsite 75km north of Carnarvon.

Detectives found Cleo alone in a bed at the house, with the remarkable moment captured by an officer's body-worn camera.

"My name is Cleo," the little girl said when asked for her name.

The moment Cleo was rescued 👏 pic.twitter.com/arusYi9kCa — WA Police Force (@WA_Police) November 3, 2021

A 36-year-old Carnarvon man was taken into custody and questioned over the suspected abduction but was yet to be charged on Wednesday night.

Police say he has no connection to Cleo's family and was not at the house when Cleo was found. The man was not on a list of known sex offenders in Carnarvon, a tourist gateway on WA's northwest coast known for its banana plantations.

There are no other suspects linked to the case.

Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said the 140-strong task force investigating Cleo's disappearance would continue its work.

"We will be working through this for the next week or two at least," he told reporters in Carnarvon.