A cleaner was accused of being the other woman. Her response just went viral.

Libby Denney, a 28-year-old professional cleaner from York, found herself at the centre of a viral TikTok drama after an irate neighbour barged into her client's home and accused her of sleeping with her husband.

The confrontation was caught on video, which Libby posted on her TikTok account, @TheCleanUpCompany.

The video spread like wildfire and has amassed more than 40 million views, with many shocked and entertained by the bizarre encounter — and Libbey's epic response.

In the original video, Libby can be seen casually cleaning a home before the unnamed woman storms into the house, shouting at her, "Are you Libby?" When she replies in the affirmative (picking up her her and continuing to record), the woman continues, "Can you just tell me exactly why the f**k you're in my next-door neighbour's house and why your name is now in my husband's phone?"

Libby, visibly confused, explained that the woman's husband had seen her work online, referring to the cleaning videos she posts on TikTok, and wanted to hire her for a deep clean at his mother's house.

But Libby's mention of her "work online" only made the neighbour accuse the cleaning guru of having an OnlyFans account, insinuating that's where Libby and her husband had connected (the platform is known for being used by many people who engage in forms of sex work).