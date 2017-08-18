Six classic books to last a lifetime.

There are some books that stay with you well beyond the last page and the final words. Sometimes, you don’t even remember the ending, you just remember the feeling the book gave you.

Certain images stay ingrained in the imagination like precious stones you keep in your pocket. Stones you can bring out and hold in your hand when a little bit of love, or heartbreak or sentimentality is required.

The first book to make you cry. The first book to trigger an emotion you’ve never felt before. The first book in which you understood love. The first book in which you could recognise grief. These are the books that last a lifetime. These are the books that make reading worth it.

Both old and new, these are our ‘classics that will last a lifetime’.

Bridge to Terabithia

Author: Katherine Paterson

Where: United States

Published: 1977

This is a young adult book but it made my mum cry, as well as me, when I was reading it for English class at school.

The feelings it evokes – the loss of innocence; the thrill of imagination; the tear of grief – will stay with you and reemerge as you think of young people facing tragedy and the childhood games every kid should be free to experience.

It tells the story of Jesse and Leslie, two students who create an imaginary world called Terabithia. They share rule as king and queen over a wonderful kingdom, set in the woods. But, as tragedy strikes, the strengths they called upon in ruling that fantasy land must be employed again, this time in real life.

Jane Eyre

Author: Charlotte Brontë

Where: United Kingdom

Published: 1847