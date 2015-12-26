Michael and Kyly Clarke share the first picture of their baby daughter.

Kyly Clarke, 34 and her cricketing husband, Michael Clarke, 34 received an early Christmas present this year, with daughter Kelsey Lee born a month ago.

Up until yesterday, we had only seen the tiny (and very cute) hand of Kelsey.

But ’twas a Christmas miracle, and yesterday morning we saw the gorgeous face that accompanies the mysterious hand.

The couple released the first pictures of Kelsey Lee via Instagram.

Michael Clarke captioned the photo, "The greatest Xmas present a father could ask for. My angel."

He then posted a Christmas themed photo of Kelsey Lee, wearing a miniature knitted Santa outfit.

Clarke captioned the image, "To all of my followers have a great Xmas". Well - let's just say the photos definitely helped. There is perhaps no greater expression of the Christmas spirit than dressing mini humans up in outrageously cute Christmas costumes.

Kyly Clarke compiled the two images into a very festive video, echoing her husbands sentiment with the caption, "Blessed with the best gift I have ever received for Christmas! My little bella."

WATCH the video below...

Earlier this month it was rumoured that the couple were planning on releasing images of their new daughter to a magazine.

In response to such claims Michael Clarke swiftly tweeted; "Hahahahahaha now that is a funny story. 250K for photos of my little girl. Please. Some families aren't for sale!"

We hope the Clarke's had a very Merry Christmas, which we doubt would have been hard with their new bundle of joy.

