Claire set out for a solo hike. Hours later she recorded a final message for her family.

Claire Nelson always loved the desert.

When the New Zealander’s friends asked her to cat sit at their home near the Joshua Tree National Park in Southern California, she jumped at the chance.

Early one morning she drove into the desert to embark on a six-hour solo hike.

Just hours later, Claire would record a final message for her family.

Now the 35-year-old has told her incredible story of survival to Sunday Night.

“I started making the videos as soon as I fell. I wanted to record a message to my family so if I ended up dead they would know what happened,” she explained.

Claire had followed the track for over two miles (3.2 kilometres) before realising that she couldn’t find the three mile marker.

Confused and needing a rest, Claire decided to sit on one of the giant boulders in the park.

When she stood up to leave, she slipped and fell down the rocks into the stony canyon below.

“It was when I stood up to get down from the rock, I was quite high up, and it was so slippery that I immediately went down,” she told the BBC earlier this year.

“I knew there was nothing I could do to stop myself. It was like going in slow motion. My head was just going: No, no, no, no.”

She had shattered her pelvis and was unable to move. Claire tried to call emergency services, only to discover there was no signal on her phone.