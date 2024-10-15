21 years ago today, Australians were inconsolable.

The nation immediately took to this deep family drama and let's just say the characters became more than just fictional, they became a part of everyone's lives.

For those who might have been too young to experience this in real-time, here's what happened on that fateful day.

After three seasons of turmoil and relationship building between the two headstrong sisters, we finally saw them in a great place. Claire had given birth to her daughter Charlotte (which, if you needed another punch in the gut, was Tess' middle name). Claire and Alex had finally professed their love for one another. Things couldn't have been better.

On their way into town to buy some supplies for a party, Claire and Tess were singing in the car and joking around, with baby Charlotte strapped in the back. All was well, and then, out of nowhere, a horse bolted across the road, causing Claire to swerve ever so slightly. But it's okay, Claire regained composure and let out a sigh of relief.

"That was close," she said, and we all felt fine.

But of course, things are never so simple, are they? Claire then drove over a pothole, which launched the car forward, hurtling towards the side of a cliff, where it got stuck… hanging over the edge. The girls' shrill screams halted and there was just silence as the car tilted, threatening to tip over the edge at any moment.

Crushing the hopeful wish that the three of them would escape unharmed, Claire suddenly realised her leg was stuck under the steering column, crying out in pain as she tries to pull it out. In that moment, the audience knew as well as Claire did… she was not going anywhere.