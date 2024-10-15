21 years ago today, Australians were inconsolable.

On October 15, 2003, a collective gasp was heard in living rooms all across Australia. Tears were shed and condolences exchanged, as the nation said goodbye to one of its most iconic women.
The unexpected tragedy came as a terrible shock to us all, and even more devastatingly, saw the orphaning of a beautiful baby girl, the loss of a lover, and the eternal separation of two beloved sisters. Things would never be the same again.
We are, of course, talking about the death of Claire McLeod on McLeod's Daughters. A loss so great, it seems, we are still healing as a TV loving community.
Back in the early 2000s, McLeod's Daughters was the Aussie TV drama on everyone's screens. A story of two estranged sisters, Claire and Tess, forced back together after 20 years apart when their father died and they inherited their family's cattle station in South Australia. It's dramatic. It's heartfelt. It's pure television gold.