Friday's news in under 5 minutes.

1. Church links celibacy to abuse

A landmark report to be released today by the Catholic Church links the vow of celibacy taken by Catholic priests with child abuse.

The Australian reports that it is the first time the church has linked the vow and the abuse of thousands of children by priests.

The “Activity Report” by the Australian church’s Truth, Justice and Healing Council says that priests should undergo “psycho-sexual development” training.

The report also criticizes a church culture “geared to power over others” and calls for “greater clarity around the role of the Vatican and its involvement with the way in which church authorities in Australia responded to abuse allegations” says The Australian.

It is in stark contrast to a recent US study that said celibacy could not be blamed for the epidemic of abuse.



2. Indigenous referendum vote

By political reporter Eliza Borrello

Prime Minister Tony Abbott has indicated he would like the referendum on whether to recognise Indigenous people in the constitution to happen on the 50th anniversary of the 1967 referendum.

Mr Abbott revealed his preferred date at a fundraising dinner for the RECOGNISE campaign in Sydney.

“I hope that it might happen on the 50th anniversary of the 1967 referendum, May 27, 2017. That would be a richly symbolic time to complete our constitution,” he said.

“But I do not want it to fail because every Australian would be the loser.

“It is more important to get this right than to try to rush it through.

“We will get constitutional recognition and, when it comes, I suspect that it will take the form of a pact, a heartfelt pact between Indigenous people and conservative Australia,” he said.

A version of this story was originally published on ABC and has been republished with full permission.

3. 9-month old boy hit by forklift dies

A nine-month old boy who was hit by a forklift driven by his father has died.

Angus Blackley was described by his parents as “tough as nails” yesterday as they thanked the staff at the Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne.

The family who were car enthusiasts had just moved into the premises of their business, Blackley Automotive a few days before the tragic accident.

“We love him very, very, very much and he’ll always be in our hearts and always be around us,” Samantha Blackley told The Herald Sun.



4. Audio of balcony death leaked online

Fairfax Media reports that audio of the moment Warriena Wright plummeted to her death off Gable Tostee’s Gold Coast apartment balcony has been posted online.

The 199-minute audio recording was leaked to a Canadian file-sharing website anonymously. It is expected to be a key piece of evidence for both police and Gable Tostee’s defence.