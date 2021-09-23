As a teenager, Christy Carlson Romano earned millions with Disney. Now, she's lost all of it.

If you grew up watching Disney Channel in the early 2000s, there's a good chance you'll recognise Christy Carlson Romano (or at least, the sound of her voice).

The teen star graced our screens on the hit show Even Stevens before voicing the titular character in Kim Possible.

At 16, she was cashing in paychecks from Disney and at 21, she landed a recording contract and a book deal.

Her success would see her rake in millions over the years.

But now, at 37, she's lost it all.

Last month, the actress and singer opened up about how she "made and lost millions of dollars" in a candid YouTube video titled 'How I Lost All My Money'.

"I really regret not investing my money wisely," she explained in the video.

"I didn’t get a house. I didn’t take any money and store it away other than the Coogan money," she said, referring to a trust account that holds a percentage of child actor’s earnings.

Romano explained that she put that money towards college when she was 18.

"I took a lot of that money and I put it towards not having student loan debts. That was smart, sure, expect that I left school a year and a half in and I had this money at my disposal."

"I was never told how much money I was making. Money didn't have a purpose for me, I didn't really know what it was. I just knew that I had it and I didn't care about it. That's a problem."

Christy Carlson Romano as Ren on Even Stevens and now. Image: The Disney Channel/Instagram @thechristycarlsonromano