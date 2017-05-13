'Never in our wildest dreams did we think such a terrible tragedy could happen to us.'

On an otherwise unassuming Saturday, Christy Halloran dropped her husband AJ off to a much-anticipated bucks weekend.

They said goodbye and went their separate ways. Hours later, AJ would miscalculate the depths of the water he was diving into.

That bucks weekend on April 29 would change the course of AJ and Christy’s future, as they now must navigate what their lives will look like without AJ’s ability to walk.

Christy and AJ met in high school, married in 2012 and have a beautiful two-year-old boy named Flynn. Never in their “wildest dreams” did they think such a “terrible tragedy” could happen to them.

“I remember dropping him off at his mate’s house,” Christy tells Mamamia. “From what we can gather – because his memory has obviously been severely impeded – is that they were only on the boat for a couple of hours before the accident happened. The boat was beached in shallow water and he went to jump into the water and we’re thinking his foot got caught on the boat which meant he fell in head first.”

It was a “complete” and “tragic” accident, Christy says. AJ injured his C5 vertabrae, and was held afloat in the water by his friends for more than three hours while emergency services made their way to the men.

"They say he will never be able to walk again. They originally told us he would be a quadriplegic which is the same, but he now has a tiny but of movement in his arms at least," Christy says.

This movement, she hopes, will mean he will be able to hold his son again one day.

Despite "all of the uncertainty", Christy says AJ is doing "okay". After spending nearly two weeks in ICU, he was transferred on Friday to an to orthopedic ward in his Brisbane hospital. From there, they wait for a bed to become available in rehab, where he will be for an entire year.