"The unspoken truth about modern-day parenting that Christopher Robin taps into."

I’m well aware that I’ve become an emotional basketcase since having kids. I cry during TV ads for toilet rolls, become ridiculously overjoyed watching kinder concerts, and worry more than I ever thought possible.

So I guess I shouldn’t have been surprised when I found myself spurting happy tears while watching the new trailer for Disney’s Christopher Robin movie.

The trailer for the film, which is out these September school holidays, is utterly delightful (a word we don’t get to use nearly enough these days). Kicking off with a flashback of Pooh and his friends having a party with young Christopher, you’re transported on a glorious trip from London through the Hundred Acre Wood to the picture-perfect countryside and back again. As the cute-as-a-button characters filled the screen, I quickly found myself absorbed into their storybook world, where life is as sweet as a pot of honey filled to the brim with love, laughter, adventure and friendship. Just as it should be.

In the movie, Christopher (played by Ewan McGregor) is all grown up with a wife and daughter. He’s living in mid-century London and dealing with the stresses of adulthood including a demanding job as an efficiency manager. After cancelling plans to go away with his family so he can work through the weekend, Christopher is reunited with Winnie the Pooh and his old friends from the Hundred Acre Wood. Through them, he starts playing again and rediscovers the wonder that defined his childhood along with the joys of family.

I think this trailer hit me right in the feels because it evoked a real sense of nostalgia. I absolutely loved Pooh and his mates when I was a child (I used to sleep with a fluffy Eeyore) and I cannot wait to introduce my little ones to the furry friends of my youth.

I want them to be enriched and entertained by Pooh’s simple yet wise take on the world. I want them to giggle at Eeyore’s grumpiness, fawn over the cuteness of Piglet and bounce along with Tigger through the Hundred Acre Wood. Just like I used to.