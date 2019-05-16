When Patrizia's son died on a construction site, she sped to her two sons. It was too late.

Every morning, they'd ride to Sydney's Macquarie Park together and she'd fill the cups of his colleagues before they'd all trudge onto the worksite.

Anytime there was a lunch break, a smoko, or even just a chance to stretch their legs between duties - Christopher was back at the van with his mum.

"He'd hug me on the job site," Patrizia told Mamamia. "I'd say to him 'Christopher, there are people watching you' and he'd say 'I don't care.'"

"They used to call him the luckiest boy on site," she remembered fondly.

With his mum within metres of him, Christopher had a hand delivered breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea before they'd make the trip home together at the end of the day. He knew how lucky he was.

"He'd have a smile ear to ear while the boys would banter with him about not having to pay," she said.

Sometimes Patrizia would hear the workers complaining about things they hadn't found to be particularly 'safe'. She didn't think anything of it. Why would she? Everybody vents about work.

Little did she know, the construction company Ganellen had been getting warnings about its scaffolding being unsafe for about a year.

In some of the emails, the scaffolding company had warned that tampering breaches were putting lives at risk.

Things like too much building material overloading the structures and the premature removal of ties from the buildings they were being held up by.

Three safety officers had resigned throughout the course of the job.

On Monday April 1 2019, Patrizia didn't join her son in their daily routine.

Christopher had celebrated his 18th birthday on the weekend, and she was tired.

"I'm not going to work tomorrow," she told him the night before, as he sat with her and her husband, Rob, on the couch. A rare occurrence, given he usually spent the evenings in his room playing Xbox.

"What will I do for lunch though?" he'd asked her, while he gave her a hug, a moment Patrizia now treasures among one of her best.

"You'll figure it out," she laughed.

By midday the next day, Christopher was dead.