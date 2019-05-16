“The pain is like a roller coaster without breaks. It has high points and low points, it just doesn’t stop, and this is my life sentence.”
Losing a child is, as Patrizia Cassaniti’s doctor told her, one of the most horrible things a human can go through.
But Patrizia’s bond with her Christopher is unique. One many mums stare into their newborn’s eyes and hope for their future selves.
Here is Christopher and his parents. Post continues after video.
He was far from the 18-year-old stereotype that grumbles, refuses to set the table, and only addresses his parents when there’s dinner involved.
He was generous, kind, and willing to drop anything (even his beloved Xbox) to be by her side.
In the year and a half before Christopher’s death, Patrizia and her son spent every working day intertwined.
She ran a coffee van. He was an apprentice tradie.
Top Comments
This is a horrifying story all around, and the fact that her two other sons heard the news from the tv makes me absolutely furious. How irresponsible of the media to mention his name before they were sure all the family were informed. I can’t imagine what they are all going through, but I commend them for working to improve worker safety laws.
As an aside, the headline “When Patrizia’s son died on a construction site, she sped to her two sons. It was too late.” is awkwardly worded.
Yeah, I thought that meant that two sons had died. The story is tragic enough, it doesn't need to be hyped up.