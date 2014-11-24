Your Christmas shopping sorted - in less than 24 hours.

How often have you found yourself killing time by scrolling through Facebook and Instagram when faced with a few spare minutes of downtime? Pretty often, we bet.

It’s no surprise that Australians spend hours researching and planning for Christmas, and according to new research, we spend five times more hours planning than celebrating the actual day.

But what if those tiny snatches of downtime each day could be used more productively?

With that in mind, four Mamamia writers had $300 loaded into their PayPal accounts and were then given the enviable challenge of completing their Christmas shopping over 24 hours – but only on their mobile during brief moments of spare time.

Here’s what happened:

1. The 20-something: Alexis Carey.

As a typical Gen Y, I’m pretty much joined at the hip to my smartphone. Every spare second is spent on social media or reading the news – so I was pretty excited to be given this task.

First up – my sister, who is planning a trip overseas. While waiting for my iron to heat up in the morning before work, I logged into the Bags to Go website and with a couple of clicks I had bought her a suitcase for $139.95.

Next was the boyfriend. While it’s not my idea of a fun Christmas present, he is a keen cyclist – so I visited the Wiggle cycling website later that day while waiting for a work meeting to start. There I snapped up a couple of bike-y things for $144.20 all up. Easy.

While waiting for my lunch to heat up I bought a couple of bottles of my grandmother’s favourite wine from Dan Murphy’s, which is usually hard to find. And voila – challenge nailed.

The best part? By using the “nothing” time I’d normally waste online more productively, I now have time to hang out with my friends over the next few weekends rather than braving stressful crowds at the shops. Winning!

Just as an FYI, you should know that this post is sponsored by PayPal. But all opinions expressed by the author are 100% authentic and written in their own words.

2. The working mum: Nicky Champ.

In a completely un-strategised move, I kick off my online shopping adventures at 4:30am. Still jetlagged from London, I make a rough list on my phone of what to buy.

10am: I’ve confirmed that my nephews are into superheroes, and that a book is a good choice for my 7-year-old niece. While I’m waiting for the slow barista across the road from work, I completed a Toys’R’Us transaction. Four nephews and one niece: check. Since I’ve also ordered toast, I factor in that I can make another quick purchase: this time a beach towel from The Beach People for my brother and sister-in-law. Done.

4:15pm: On the bus, I tackle my notoriously hard-to-buy-for Dad. Last time I was at my parents’ house he mentioned he liked Sam Smith. So with a few taps on the phone it’s over to JB Hi-Fi I go. I also buy him a Roger Moore biography from Booktopia, and while I’m there, I pick up John Grisham’s latest novel for my uncle. Dad and two uncles: check.

I’ve just scraped in at under 24 hours, and I can’t believe I’ve finished my Christmas shopping before December. What’s more remarkable is that I did it all on my phone without even having to take my wallet out of my handbag. I’m normally so time-poor (what working mum with a toddler isn’t?) but now I’ll have more time to spend with the family in the lead up to Christmas.

3. The mum with grown kids: Bern Morley.

I love Christmas shopping, but now my kids are teenagers I find it gets harder every year. I was also a bit sceptical about this challenge, because I don’t normally do my shopping on my mobile – but I kicked off at 9am as I waited for the tram to take me into work regardless.