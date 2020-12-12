Looking around my backyard it was almost like being at the Playboy Mansion. Even a young Hugh was there with a festive g-string under his robe. Everyone had well and truly committed to the 'X-rated Xmas' theme and now my garden resembled the Bras N Things summer catalogue.

There was busty Nurse Feelgood administrating jelly shots to a flaming hot fireman while Miss Massage worked the party as a dirty French maid failed to keep things clean. Under the patio, short-skirted schoolgirls were teaching a pilot and paramedic how to play Kings Cup.

I was hosting, wearing sky high heels and a hot pink Santa costume that was more skin than material. Underneath I had on a thin silk dress, lace-top stockings and suspenders, with a matching hot pink Santa hat.

It was like a Victoria Secret’s runway, minus the wings, and sex was very much in the air.

People couldn't take their eyes – or hands – off each other. As the night wore on, sexual tensions escalated.

By the time my boyfriend arrived – his white shirt gapping open, with reindeer antlers on his head – I was raring to go when he bent down to kiss me. Grabbing his hand, I made a beeline for my bedroom, passing my best friend making out with an elf I didn’t know in the bathroom.

Pushing the door open, giggling broke out as I realised my room was already occupied. Two Christmas angels, in see-through white dresses were spread out on my bed with Doctor Love between them.

Holding a stethoscope to one’s bulging chest, he kissed down her neck while the other girl tugged at his scrubs. I stood watching for a second or two, getting seriously turned on.