The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday December 23.

Sydneysiders await Christmas COVID update.

Sydneysiders are set to learn what Christmas will look like as the New South Wales government considers what COVID-19 restrictions will be in place to control the Northern Beaches outbreak.

The NSW cabinet will make a decision on restrictions for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day when it meets on Wednesday.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian sounded a cautiously positive note on Tuesday when she announced a downward trend of new infections connected to the Northern Beaches cluster.

NSW recorded eight new local cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday, down from 15 the day before and 30 on Saturday.

In the same 24 period, there were 44,500 tests undertaken — the highest ever daily total for the state.

Seven of the eight cases were linked to the Avalon cluster, taking the total linked to the cluster to 90, while the other was found in a nurse transporting patients in hotel quarantine.

"The trend is going where we want it to go, where we need to it to go. It's volatile, but we're confident that the strategy we've put in place is having the desired effect," Berejiklian told reporters on Tuesday.

Berejiklian said the low case numbers combined with the record testing gave authorities confidence they were on the right track, and would not need to further tighten restrictions for Christmas.

