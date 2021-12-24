"We have felt a lot of love.": 6 women share how they're celebrating Christmas in isolation.

If ever there was a year that we needed a low-key celebration surrounded by friends or family, it would be 2021. From lockdowns to ever-changing travel restrictions, certainty was rare, and frankly, it's been exhausting.

But just when we thought we might be in the clear for Christmas, tens of thousands of Australian's received news that they'll be spending their holidays in isolation.

It sucks, and if you fall into that camp, we're oh so sorry.

But maybe you can take peace in knowing you're not alone. Mamamia spoke to six women to hear how they would be celebrating Christmas in isolation.

Here's what they had to say.

Laurie

"I'm a Brit, living away from my Christmas loving family in Scotland and southern England. So Christmas Day is usually now spent with friends from around the globe, our various festive traditions making for a day of eclectic food, drinks and games.

"I was pretty cautious in the lead up to Christmas so as to be safe and able to spend it with friends at their home in Bondi. But I got symptoms and did a rapid antigen test which showed positive, followed by a PCR test.

"I'm expecting the result on Christmas day. So with those plans are scuppered, I jumped online and ordered all my favourite food for a day at home. Oysters and bubbles, roast dinner with all the trimmings and cheese for later, of course.

"Here's hoping COVID doesn't take my sense of taste! In between the eating and drinking I'll be busy integrating a new kitten, Dez, to my home and to my cat Olive. Easier said than done. Wish me luck!"

Lauren

"I had lots planned for the end of the year, so was remaining cautious in the lead-up to Christmas when my boyfriend's brother (who he lives with) got sick - although it hasn't yet been confirmed as COVID.