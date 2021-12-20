From unique wrapping to quick decor: Just 10 Christmas hacks that will get you through this week.

All you need to do is wrap your tinsel around one branch of the tree.

Once it's been fastened, cut it to form a pom-pom effect.

Repeat as you please, and you'll end up with a sparkling tree like no other.

2. The easy wrapping technique that gives you a handy card holder

Want to look like a wrapping pro without all the extra hard work? TikTok user, Chelsea Williamson, has the hack to spice up your wrapping.

"Cut your paper longer than you need and fold the section in the middle so you create a flap. Tape this down on the inside, then go ahead and wrap your present as normal.

"There you have it, you've actually created your own pocket to hold a Christmas card. How handy is that?"

3. The simple trick to tidy up your Christmas Lights without the tangle.

There's nothing worse than taking down your Christmas decor, with Christmas lights taking a special place as the most frustrating item to tidy up.

But TikTok user @jersey.girl8 has a way to get them down in record time AND keep them tidy for when you fish them out next year.

All you need to do is loop the lights between your elbow and fist in a circle motion and Voila! Done in minutes.

4. The cost-effective gifting solution for savvy parents.

TikTok user, Mackenzie Madison, has shared her foolproof tip for getting the most bang for your buck on toddler presents... and it's by re-wrapping toys they already have, but haven't used for a while.

The Mum shared a video with the voiceover "Nobody's going to know," as she dug through a toy basket for a plush toy, then wrapped it and placed it back under the Christmas tree.

We need more of this, please.

5. The present-sorting solution that will keep everyone's gifts in order.

TikTok user, Virginia Darling, has the answer to the chaos that is present time.

The 32-year-old Mum shared a video of her new system to TikTok, writing: "Present time has always been a bit chaotic.

"Someone always has to dig under the tree and pass out gifts. This year I wanted to try something different.