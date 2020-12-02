If you're the type of person who's been playing Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas is You' since November 1 and you've had your tree up for weeks, you've probably done your Christmas shopping already.

For the rest of us – and let's face it, MOST of us – Christmas shopping is something we do in December.

Maybe in the last two weeks of December. A December 20-something. (Who, me? Never...)

If you're a last-minute shopper looking for something meaningful, affordable and maybe even a little unexpected, we've got a few ideas you can get from your local Officeworks or on their website.

Officeworks has a huge range of thoughtful, budget-friendly gifts for everyone on your list – friends, partners, kids, teachers, co-workers, and even that nice but somewhat nosy neighbour who makes great cakes.

We're talking tech products, art supplies, personalised gifts, kids' toys (and puzzles for us adults who became obsessed with them in lockdown this year - just saying), and a lot more.

Mamamia previewed the range, and here's what we've found:

1. Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant ($79) – Gemma Bath, Senior News Producer

Image: Supplied

"I hate having to rely on my phone to be my alarm. Which is why the Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant is the perfect way to ease away from my social media addiction, and smartphone reliance. Not just that, it's a little machine version of a Mary Poppins' bag - providing me the day's temperature, my favourite tunes, the quickest route to work and a place to charge my devices.

"I find the men in my life the hardest to buy for, but Christmas 2020 is sorted with this bad boy. I find opting for a combination of practical/techy is the winning combination, and the smart clock is the perfect price point for a father-in-law/brother-in-law present that is budget friendly, but still super impressive and special."

2. Royal & Langnickel Two-Tier Sketch Box ($39) – Samantha McDonald, Senior Course Manager

Image: Supplied. "As a creative person, I know it’s really easy to accumulate a lot of random art supplies and then when you actually need them, you can never find them again! So, I knew this art set would be a great gift for a fellow creative: my little sister.