'Everything is used.' A mum of two has shared her genius "one gift rule" for her kids.

In a series of posts, Brooke Spain, the mum of two behind the Instagram account An Organised Apartment, has impressed parents with her "one present rule" for her kids.

Brooke introduced the rule before her eldest daughter's first Christmas (she's now four), after nine months of relatives arriving with gift bags every time they visited.

"This is what the girls came home with on Christmas night last year," Brooke wrote in the first Instagram post.

"They also received gifted days out (e.g. a day at the Aquarium) and money for their future. There were some broken rules - the carrot and the books strictly were in addition to the 'one gift' but overall it was a success."

Brooke explained that in order to make it work for family members, she makes sure to discuss gift-giving early.

She tells relatives what her daughters need and what's accorded with their values (open-ended play, toys that grow with her daughters).

"We also make sure we’re not Grinch-like in dictating gifts," she continued.

"The family member ultimately decides on the gift while also respecting our ideas (for the most part). E.g. we prefer to avoid plastic or battery-operated toys."