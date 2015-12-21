10 Christmas gift ideas for the fitness fanatic in your life.

Images: Nike/PRAIA/Adidas.

There’s one in every friendship group: the fitness fanatic. You know, the one who’s always Instagramming their 5am beach-side yoga sessions, whose shoe collection is 97 per cent trainers, who has completed more than 10 consecutive Burpees and lived to tell the tale, and who hikes for fun.

If you’re not quite so sports-inclined, it can be tricky to shop for the active friend in your group – but we’re here to help. Here are 10 presents they’ll shower in love (and by love, we mean sweat). The even better part? Most of these are available online. You’re welcome.

A great backpack

Every gym-goer needs a bag to haul their leggings/drink bottle/100 spare hairbands in, and you’ll score extra points for gifting one that’s as fetching as it is functional. This STELLASPORT print backpack from Adidas, designed by Stella McCartney, is bright and eye-catching yet not overbearing – and at the time of writing, it’s 20 per cent off. That brings it down to $56 from $70. Buy it here – go!

A unique yoga mat

Unless you're a seasoned yogi, holding a downward dog or pigeon pose can become a little... painful. These beautiful mats from Newcastle brand PRAIA are printed with glorious landscape and nature photos, which can only help distract you from your shaking legs. Even better: they're made from natural rubber, making them a unique and sustainable pressie for the yoga lover in your life. Namaste, etc. $100-$120 — buy here.

Watch: Here's a simple yoga routine to help you relax while you're Christmas shopping. (Post continues after video.)

Cool kicks

If you really want to treat your pal, say the magic word: shoes. Right now, we've got our eye on Nike's range of bright, patterned runners. The purple, orange and red tones in the CP Max runner ($160) will complement those 5am sunrises beautifully (think: Instagram-worthy); while the pixelated pattern on the Nike Free TR 5 ($170) is scientifically proven to make your mate run faster. Maybe.

A decent water bottle

Regardless of their activity of choice, every fit person (well, every human being) needs water. A reusable water bottle is the gift that keeps on giving, plus it's better for the environment. We're particularly enamored by glass bottles this year — pictured L-R below are Lifefactory's flip-top glass bottle ($49.95), lululemon's Pure Focus glass bottle ($35), and Camelback's Eddy bottle ($39,95). Classy.