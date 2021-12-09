Colour, comfort and... feathers: All the outfits you need for the festive season in one place.

After one hell of a year, we're ready to celebrate and say goodbye to 2021.

Over the next few weeks, we have Christmas (and all the festivities surrounding it), New Year's Eve and hopefully, some well-deserved time off. But what to wear to all those parties? Good question.

In the latest episode of Mamamia's weekly fashion podcast, What Are You Wearing? co-hosts Tamara and Deni discussed all things party dressing - and we took notes.

Whether you need an outfit for a work Christmas party, a festive barbecue or something more casual with friends, we've got you sorted.

What to wear to a work Christmas party.

After spending most of this year working from home, it's unsurprising that lots of us are unsure what to wear to our work Christmas party. We're catching up with colleagues! IRL!

Speaking on Mamamia's podcast, What Are You Wearing? Deni suggested something casual yet chic.

"We've spent so much time in trackies and pyjamas, and the dressed-up silk pyjama suit is really having a moment, so a silk suit would be a beautiful option," Deni said.

