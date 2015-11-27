Nine Christmas dilemmas every Facebook parents' group will be talking about.

And these. The top nine things we will be discussing in our Facebook groups in the next few weeks:

1. Do you really have to pitch in for the teacher’s pressie?

The teacher’s pressie is a big thing these days but it isn't without controversy. How much to contribute, is there a set amount? What if you can’t afford it? Who decides on the gift?

If enough parents put in, the teacher could score something from Tiffany (yep, been known to happen) but some parents get a bit miffed at the thought they are expected to contribute.

"What’s wrong with a handmade card from the kids?" They cry. "Why can’t I just make a bag of shortbread and give her that?"

2. The teacher’s pressie itself.

If you do put in to the kitty, and forsake the homemade shortbread, the talk turns to what the dosh will be used for.

Jewellery? Vouchers? A tea cup? If each parents puts in $25 or $30 times that by 25 kids and Mrs Brown gets one fancy tea cup.

3. Putting up the tree too early/too late.

“My kids want to put our tree up” wrote a poster to a large Facebook group… "on November 1."

Cue: Outrage.

The reactions ranged from “You must be kidding talk about building up expectations” to "It's not even November why would you do that..." to a more in the mode of the season answer of "So have we. Fun huh?"

4. Whether or not to lie to your kids about Santa.

There is always one or two in every Facebook group who decide that when it comes to Christmas, honesty is the best policy. But try telling the traditionalists that and there are fireworks.

"Where's the magic?" they cry. "Why destroy the fun?"

Those who choose not to "lie" defend their policy with claims of being true to their kids and not wanting to undermine their trust. You can always guess who they are - their kids are the ones with the wise knowing look in the playground.

5. "Someone told my kids about Santa."

This is going to happen each and every year and often by the kids with those wise knowing looks. Parents then agonise in their public forum whether to fess up or continue the myth...

6. "My child refuses to sit on Santa’s lap."

We’ve all the seen the photos, the child screaming for his mother while a desperate Santa tries to cling on to him so the photo can be just right. It’s a dilemma sure to make it to quite a few parenting forums.