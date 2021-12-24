"My sincerest apologies, Christmas pudding." It's time to rank Christmas desserts.

Hold your tinsel earrings I need to get something off my chest.

Ahem; CHRISTMAS DESSERT IS POSSIBLY THE WORST CATEGORY OF FOOD ON THE PLANET.

Honestly, who do I have to call to complain about this?

Watch: Things Aussies never say at Christmas.



Video via Mamamia.

If I told you to close your eyes and shout out the most recognisable Christmas dessert of the festive season, you'd probably shout PUDDING! Or TRIFLE! Or MINCE PIES!

Hello, you've just named my bottom three.

Thankfully, in 2021 we don't have to stick to tradition. But for some reason an alcohol soaked fruit abomination always manages to sneak its way on to the table.

I've helpfully ranked the most popular Christmas desserts from worst to best, to save your guests' gag reflex at the table this year.

8. Christmas Pudding.

The only saving grace is the money that gets hidden inside.

It's like whoever started this tradition (The Brits did FYI, in the 14th century), knew they'd designed something crap and tried to distract with shiny coins.

I've never had a Chrissy pud that's good. Never. Cover it in so much custard you mask the taste completely, and it's mildly edible, but WHY BOTHER.