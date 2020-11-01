6 easy ways to make your home feel a little more special this Christmas.

This Christmas is going to be different.

Why, you ask? Well, it's been a long year and we need all those festive vibes to get over it, quick smart.

For those of us who love nothing more than cheesy Christmas carols and dusting off the old decorations, it’s time to spruce up the home and sip on some eggnog, gluhwein or whatever your chosen festive cocktail might be.

Whether you’re hosting a Christmas feast with your inner circle of family and friends, or are just wanting to bring a fresh spirit to your home, here are six easy ways to warm up your home. (Yes, it's never too early.)

1. Change up your Christmas tree style.

There's so much you can do with a Christmas tree, you could spend hours on Pinterest searching for inspiration.

If you want to save the hours of research, Adairs' Christmas range of Adairs' trees, baubles, lights and other ornaments have a little extra quirk and personality to them.

This year, they've created some truly unique pieces. For a little Australiana, check out their felted decorations (my favourite is this Christmas platypus). Or if you're more into other icons that reflect our Aussie summer, you'll find their new glass bauble range in fun designs like mini ice creams, watermelons and yes, even lobsters.

Adairs' platypus and ice cream ornaments. Images: Adairs.

One extra tip - when decorating your tree, choose a theme and stick to it. Adairs' branch tree is a great option for kids or anyone who likes a more laidback, coastal vibe. They also have large traditional trees, if you've got the space and want to make it the centrepiece it deserves to be.