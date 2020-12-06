We've found 12 great Christmas gifts from UNICEF that can help change lives.

You could save a life this Christmas.

2020 has been a year like no other as the world has collectively faced one of our biggest challenges in modern history.

In Australia, we've retreated into the safety of our homes. We've slowed down, taken stock, and reconnected to the world around us.

Without all the trappings of our normal, constantly busy lives we've been able to rediscover what's really important - human connection, community, and making sure no man, woman or child is left behind.

This Christmas, by purchasing one of UNICEF's Inspired Gifts, you could give a gift that radically changes a child's life, giving them access to education, personal hygiene products, and basic nutrition and nourishment so they can get the best possible start to life, no matter where they live.

To help you sort out your Christmas shopping list, we've rounded up 12 gift packs which will change the life of a child instantly.

1. Winter Warmers

A baby snug as a bug in Jordan. Image: UNICEF.

This Christmas you can give a child the gift of a warm and cosy winter.

While it will be hot and humid in Australia on Christmas Day, children in Jordan will be facing unpredictable wintery weather, with storms, snowfall and floods threatening their family's homes and livelihoods.

With every extreme weather event, they become more vulnerable to catching preventable illnesses.