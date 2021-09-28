The question everyone is asking: What is Christmas going to look like?

There are just under 90 days until Christmas.

And, as it stands, we have nine leaders offering us differing perspectives on what Christmas Day is going to look like.

If the Prime Minister had his way, all borders would be lifted ahead of December 25 in line with the Federal Government's roadmap out of lockdown.

Over the weekend he told Weekend Sunrise, "There comes a time when you’ve got to honour the arrangement you’ve made with the Australian people, and that is when you get to 80 per cent vaccination, it’s very clear that you can start opening up."

"I think that puts the big challenge on the premiers. I mean, they've had the power to do what they’ve been doing. They’re not new powers. They’ve always had them. But, you know, there comes a time when you just got to move on and get on with it," he added.

Western Australia and Queensland in particular are resisting the national plan out of lockdown, as they enjoy COVID-free and restriction-free life with hardline borders erected around them.

As constitutional law expert Kim Rubenstein told The Project on Sunday night, "The whole constitution was framed and motivated by a desire for freedom of travel amongst the country, because the colonies were finding it dysfunctional to have different barriers around trade. So I placed there section 92 to discourage any restriction of travel within Australia."