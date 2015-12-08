Image: Supplied.

For beauty lovers, one of the best parts of Christmas is the gift sets. It’s a time where classic products and new products live together in some sort of delightful cosmetics bag, ready to live a glamorous life on your bathroom shelf.

Plus, there are major savings to be had. We’ve rounded up the 16 best gift packs for her (and a few for him) that give you serious bang for your buck.

1. Elizabeth Arden

If you’re someone who likes to get your money’s worth, look no further. With a whopping value of $585, the Elizabeth Arden Christmas Colour Blockbuster ($99) is a treasure chest of amazing products including everything from brushes and eyeshadow palettes to lipstick, all encased in a vibrant red vanity bag.

2. Napoleon Perdis

Napoleon Perdis has some killer gift sets this year at a great price point. Our pick? The Party Ready Love! Collection ($59) which has everything you need for to create the ultimate party look, including their bestselling primer.