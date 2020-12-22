"Don't worry. I'm not looking forward to Christmas this year, either."

If your social media feed isn’t smothered with photos of people unapologetically decorating their house for Christmas the second Halloween was over, how do you even know it’s 2020?

People were so quick to bring joy to their homes after a year which turned the world upside down. I get that. Normally, that would be me, too.

I’m the opposite of a Christmas Grinch. I love all the glitter and sparkles and food and wasteful wrapping and parties – you know, all those things which are completely unrelated to the birth of Christ.

In fact, usually my Christmas tree is up on November 1. As I’ve always said, Christmas is a season, not just one day.

But not this year. This year, my tree won’t go up, and I’m not looking forward to Christmas at all.

I know I’m not alone. There are so many people who have suffered, and continue to do so, because of the global pandemic. The whole world has changed, and has been unchartered territory for much of the year; so for many of us, the light at the end of the tunnel is not bright enough just yet.

Then, just in the last week, we've seen the Northern Beaches cluster in New South Wales. For many who were looking forward to Christmas, their plans may have been decimated.