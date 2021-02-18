Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn is officially having a baby, and more in Celeb in 5.

Facebook has banned Australian publishers and users from viewing and sharing news. Here's how to find Mamamia content, no matter what.



1. Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn is having a baby, and this baby will be the blingiest baby in all the land.

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn is pregnant with her first baby.

A source close to Christine confirmed to E! News that she's expecting a child with her millionaire businessman husband Christian Richard. And we're already imagining the extravagant baby shower.

At this stage, the couple haven't shared the sex of the baby or the due date, but we'll be sure to fill you in when we know more details.

The 31-year-old, who tied the knot with her husband in 2019, previously spoke about wanting children in an interview with U.K. newspaper Metro.

"I absolutely love kids," she told the publication last year. "I want two, I would love two boys. I can't even imagine like trying to tame a little Christine."

"I always wanted two little boys just because I'm actually like quite a tomboy myself," she added. "I grew up playing sports, I love cars and I fly airplanes. I love all the boys stuff, I always have. I was really athletic growing up. I ride horses."

Here's hoping we get to follow her adventures on any upcoming seasons of Selling Sunset.