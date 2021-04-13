The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday April 14.

Christine Holgate says Morrison spray was 'act of bullying'.

Former Australia Post chief executive Christine Holgate has requested an apology from Prime Minister Scott Morrison for a parliamentary diatribe she labelled "one of the worst acts of bullying I've ever witnessed".

She also said legal action against Australia Post remains a possibility.

Ms Holgate resigned from Australia Post in November 2020 after Mr Morrison angrily condemned her in parliament over a luxury watches scandal.

In a Senate hearing on Tuesday, she launched an explosive attack on the prime minister and Australia Post chairman Lucio Di Bartolomeo.

CHRISTINE HOLGATE: "I lost my job, a job that I loved, because I was humiliated by our Prime Minister for committing no offence," former Australia Post boss Christine Holgate says. #auspol pic.twitter.com/aBokhR0E3t — 10 News First (@10NewsFirst) April 13, 2021

Ms Holgate said she lost the job she loved because she was "humiliated by our prime minister for committing no offence and then bullied by my chairman".

She said Mr Di Bartolomeo unlawfully stood her down under the direction of the prime minister, making her leadership untenable.

In a subsequent ABC interview on Tuesday night, Ms Holgate said she wanted an apology from Mr Morrison over his remarks in parliament in October.