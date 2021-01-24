"He could kill me." Christina Ricci says her estranged husband terrorised her "24 hours a day".

This article contains references to domestic abuse and may be triggering for some readers. If you or someone you know is affected by domestic violence, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732).

Actress Christina Ricci has filed a restraining order against her estranged husband James Heerdegen.

In court documents, 40-year-old Ricci alleges she was subjected to "severe physical and emotional abuse," by 43-year-old Heerdegen, with "many of these acts of abuse" taking place in front of their six-year-old son, Freddie.

The Addam's Family actress described an incident during a family holiday to New Zealand where Heerdegen allegedly, "said something that made me think [he] could kill me".

"He said the only way he could feel sorry for me is if I were dismembered into small pieces," she wrote. "That night I hid all the knives in the cabin where we were staying. I feared for my life and the life of our son. I slept in a separate bedroom with Freddie, and I locked the door."

According to Ricci, she was "brutally attacked" by Heerdegen on December 16, 2019. Things worsened from there and were exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic when the family were forced into lockdown.

Heerdegen, a film cinematographer, is said to have "focused solely on punishing and terrorising [Ricci] 24 hours a day".

Ricci said: "I was afraid to sleep at night."

In June last year, Ricci reportedly tried to call 911, at which point Heerdegen chased her through the house and out the back door.