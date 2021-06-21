Mad Men made Christina Hendricks a household name. She was only ever asked about her body.

Mad Men is widely accepted as one of the greatest TV shows of all time, and Christina Hendricks was one of its biggest stars.

She starred as office manager Joan Halloway for eight years, earning herself critical acclaim and six Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

But it wasn't her talent nor award wins which garnered Hendricks the most headlines. It was her body.

Hendricks was an outlier in Hollywood at the time. Curvier than other leading actors, both on Mad Men and across networks. She was praised in op-eds and editorials and even by British Equalities Minister Lynne Featherstone.

"Christina Hendricks is absolutely fabulous... We need more of these role models. There is such a sensation when there is a curvy role model. It shouldn't be so unusual," Featherstone famously said.

While the attention was positive, for Hendricks it was an annoyance she couldn't shake. Rather than celebrating her talent, she was more widely praised for daring to exist in her body.

"There certainly was a time when we were very critically acclaimed, and getting a lot of attention for our very good work and our very hard work, and everyone just wanted to ask me about my bra again. There are only two sentences to say about a bra," she told The Guardian in June 2021.