Everything you need to know about the earrings that dominated the Logies red carpet.

There were a few stand out trends from the Logies red carpet last night.

We saw plenty of pink, lots of metallic, the style dominance of older women and one particular pair of earrings.

Look familiar?

While attendees seemed to have unanimously decided to ditch the necklace for statement earrings, both Gold Logie nominee Carrie Bickmore and Real Housewife of Melbourne Jackie Gillies wore bold designs from designer Christie Nicolaides.

Stylist Natalie Crighton paired Bickmore's burgundy Paolo Sebastian dress with the turquoise, red and gold Zoe earrings from the brand's Byzantine collection, while Gillies' stylist Lana Wilkinson opted for the Aemlia earrings from the Constantinople collection for the reality TV star's Capallazzo Couture dress.