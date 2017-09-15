Christie Hayes: “Australia, wouldn’t my sister make a beautiful bride? Let her be one.”

An open letter from actress and radio host Christie Hayes to her little sister, Lilli Hayes.

Lilli Burger,

I am so proud of you.

In a world where gay people are still stoned to death, I know it must’ve been pretty scary for you to open up. There are people in this world that will want to hurt you, those who will try to make you feel as though you are less than them and not the amazing person you are, simply because of the fact that you are in love with a woman.

It is never, ever your issue. It is theirs and if they don’t want to support you, it is their loss.

I am not ashamed of you, nor do I wish you were straight. You never have to worry that while I support you in a same-sex relationship, that I deep down wish you were in a relationship with a man. I do not, not at all.

(Side note: Why the f*ck is every woman expected to be with a man anyway?!)

I’m delighted to see you in love. I relish your stories about how much you miss your girlfriend, and all the things you two want to achieve together. I love her as well. Seeing you happy after all the things you have endured in your short life makes my heart full.

I know how much you to love to plan events and be the centre of attention, and I want you to know the joy of planning a wedding one day. Should you wish to.

Even though you would be the mother of all bridezillas….I bags being your Maid of Honour, cause I will be the sister crying the most the day you get married.