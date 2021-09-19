The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday September 20.

Christian Porter resigns from Morrison ministry.

Christian Porter has resigned as the federal minister for industry after failing to explain who was behind an anonymous donation to pay for his court case.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters in Sydney on Sunday he had accepted Mr Porter's resignation and had appointed Energy Minister Angus Taylor to act in his role.

"His actions have been about upholding the standards," Mr Morrison said.

A "blind trust" paid the settlement for an outstanding court case of Mr Porter's stemming from when he sued the ABC in March. The legal action was over a story that revealed a now-deceased woman's historical rape allegation against a cabinet minister.

Christian Porter has just released a 1600-word statement on his resignation



says he was "not willing to put pressure on the Trust to provide me with any further information" on donors, claiming it would make them "targets of the social media mob" pic.twitter.com/OFShiMJaWD — Josh Butler (@JoshButler) September 19, 2021

Mr Porter emphatically denied the allegation and the case was settled before trial.

Mr Morrison said that in discussion with Mr Porter over the last few days, the minister was unable to practically provide further information because of the nature of the donation arrangements.

"He has this afternoon taken the appropriate course of action to uphold those standards by tendering his resignation as a minister," Mr Morrison said.

"I expect my ministers, all of them, and myself, to uphold the ministerial standards and to act in accordance with those ministerial standards."

Mr Porter will now return to the backbench to serve as the member for the Western Australian seat of Pearce.

