'A disgraceful, shameful moment.' This week, we witnessed exactly why we need a Federal ICAC.

On Wednesday, in the House of Representatives, something dangerous happened.

We got an insight into just how far our leaders will go to protect one of their own.

In case you missed it, the Coalition government voted down Labor's motion to refer former attorney-general Christian Porter to the parliament's privileges committee.

It should have been a done deal.

The Speaker of the House, Tony Smith, granted precedence to Labor to move a referral motion to investigate whether the WA MPs anonymous donations - which he used to fund his defamation case against the ABC - was in contempt of parliament.

Video via Australian Government.

Given it is the very reason Christian Porter stepped back from the frontbench, one would assume this is the logical next step - it gets investigated.

It's what we're seeing play out right now in NSW politics. Gladys Berejiklian was accused of breaching public trust. She stepped aside as state premier and now she's being investigated on those allegations by The Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC).

Berejiklian's resignation came as a direct result of ICAC announcing an investigation into her. Image: Getty.