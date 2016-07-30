Chrissy Teigen has some hard words for Australian 'Tinder troll' Zane Alchin.

If you thought the case of Zane Alchin, also known as the Tinder Troll, was going to die a subtle death, then you definitely didn’t count on Chrissy Teigen coming to the party and blowing it up on the world stage, did you?

The model and prolific tweeter has posted a series of tweets condemning Alchin’s actions after he was yesterday sentenced to a 12-month good behaviour bond for using a carrier service to harass, menace or threaten.

To get you up to speed, Alchin was charged over a string of disgusting comments to a girl he did not know online, including, “You know the best thing about a feminist they don’t get any action so when you rape them it feels 100 times tighter”.

You can read more about the case here.

Teigan got word of the case, was understandably outraged at the leniency of his sentence and wrote “our jails are full enough here but maybe we can create a troll farm.”

Interesting case out of Australia. Our jails are full enough here but perhaps we can create a troll farm. https://t.co/xpgH0yUtda — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 29, 2016

Had never heard of Zane Alchin before but reading his defense of "I'm being threatened now!" — ???? https://t.co/HHhr6UCFcV — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 29, 2016

I would like to start the first troll farm. It isn't a prison, merely a place where they cannot have access to actual happy people. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 29, 2016

Ideally they cancel each other out and explode I dunno I'm still figuring out the farm business https://t.co/99VIasRDQ4 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 29, 2016

We sell carrot peels and meat scraps at the door to both feed the trolls and support the upkeep of troll farm https://t.co/nNMUz4O3yf — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 29, 2016

Teigan was just another voice enveloping the story, after supporters of victim Olivia Melville expressed their outrage at the sentencing.

A friend of Ms. Melville, Paloma Brierley Newton, who reported the behaviour, told Mamamia she was “disillusioned”, but not surprised by today’s outcome.

“It was incredibly depressing as a young woman to have a judge portray someone who threatened rape as a victim,” she said.