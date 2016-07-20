Chrissy Teigen has just blown the lid on all things celebrity.

Oh, Chrissy Teigen. If there isn’t a currently reigning Queen of Twitter, we give you the crown. Consider this your coronation.

The model-turned-TV-host has answered a series of fan questions via the site, and we’re loving that she’s totally lifting the curtain on all things celeb.

via GIPHY

Are you staring at your ceiling late night wondering if the Illuminati is real? Or how celebrities get paid? Or whether all that celebrity drama is actually real?

Fear not: Chrissy Teigen’s got you covered.

The 30-year-old mum has been answering fan questions with reckless abandon for days, so we’ve collected our favourite answers of the bunch. Don’t say we don’t look after you.

Question: Is celeb drama staged most of the time?

No. It’s a combo of having more dramatic drama and loving drama https://t.co/ZRsgtbGl14 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 19, 2016

Question: How tense does it get at award shows when the host makes an ill-conceived joke about a celeb who’s in the audience?