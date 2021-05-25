15 months on from Caroline Flack’s death, we should be worried about Chrissy Teigen.

It would be easy to join the Chrissy Teigen pile-on right now.

In the past couple of weeks she’s gone from one of the most beloved queens of social media to the butt of jokes on Saturday Night Live.

On the latest episode of the legendary American comedy show, Pete Davidson ripped into the model and TV presenter.

“If there’s one good thing about the pandemic, besides getting Chrissy Teigen out of our lives, it’s ...” Davidson said, before the audience started laughing.

“I’m relieved,” he added.

It all started with an interview with reality star Courtney Stodden in the Daily Beast. Stodden revealed that they had experienced “harassment and bullying” from Teigen when they were a teenager, saying that Teigen would “privately DM me and tell me to kill myself".

Teigen apologised on Twitter.

"I'm mortified and sad at who I used to be,” she said. “I was an insecure, attention-seeking troll.”

That was just the beginning. Other tweets of Teigen’s were dug up, including one about singer Avril Lavigne from 2011(“If u told me I could have 1 kid, but it would be exactly like Avril, I would choose to have a barren, sterile existence that ends when I die”) and another about actress Lindsay Lohan from the same year (“Lindsay adds a few more slits to her wrists when she sees Emma Stone”).

Conservative commentator Candace Owens got stuck into Teigen, calling her “deranged”, and asking, "How is she not beyond cancelled by now?"

Owens also tagged Target, asking the retail chain why they were stocking Teigen’s cookware line.

Some retailers now appear to be distancing themselves from Teigen.

When Macy’s removed her cookware from their website, Owens tweeted about it triumphantly.