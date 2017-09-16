On her wedding anniversary, Chrissy Teigen gloriously slammed a magazine for lying.

On September 14, delightful humans Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary.

(In celebrity marriage years, that means the model and musician pair have been together for about four decades.)

But what should have been a day filled with celebration was marred when a gossip magazine claimed that the pair was “on the brink” of a dramatic split.

Luckily, 31-year-old Chrissy is not one to take any criticism or rumours – especially those surrounding her relationship – like a doormat, and used her 14.4 million followers to take the magazine down.

"Oh in touch go f*** yourselves, you exclusively dumb pieces of trash," she wrote, alongside an image of the headline in question.

Chrissy prides herself on taking the reigns from the gossip magazines who blatantly lie in an effort to sell copies.

All it takes is a look at her attitude towards President Donald Trump (remember when she was finally blocked by him?) to see the model and presenter is not afraid to speak her mind.

Fans were quick to praise Chrissy for her quick reaction to the rumour, leaving comments of support on the photo.

"I'm glad you set the record straight!" one fan wrote, while another said, "this is why I love you!"

Oh, and for the record, this is what Chrissy and John were actually doing on their anniversary: