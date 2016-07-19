Chrissie Swan calls out the winter style problem "plus size" women face.

Coats to winter are what a pair of thongs are to summer – non-negotiable.

For Chrissie Swan, and many other Aussie women, a decent coat that fits well has proven hard to find.

Why? Because some Aussie retailers don’t cater to anyone above a size 14.

On a day date to her cheese-filled happy place with her partner, Swan pointed out this winter style dilemma.

“Before you all ask I got my ‘Jacket of Wonder and Possibility’ on eBay from America because apparently chubsters like me don’t want to wear the same jackets as everyone else here in Australia,” she wrote on Instagram.

Judging by the just-past-hip length, the handy hood and cosy black puffy panels, the coat looks truly wondrous indeed.