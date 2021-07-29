Two years on from her divorce, Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause is dating her... boss.

Two years on from her infamous divorce, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause is officially dating her boss Jason Oppenheim.
Yes, you read that right.
CHRISHELL AND JASON ARE DATING.
On Thursday, Chrishell, 40, shared an Instagram post featuring photos from the Selling Sunset cast's recent trip to Italy.
In the photos, which also featured Selling Sunset stars Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnett as well as Oppenheim Group co-founder Brett Oppenheim and his girlfriend Tina Louise, Jason was seen nuzzling Chrishell's neck.
"The JLo effect," Chrishell captioned the post in a cheeky nod to Bennifer's recent Instagram debut.