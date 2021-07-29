Two years on from her divorce, Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause is dating her... boss.

"Chrishell and I became close friends, and it has developed into an amazing relationship," the 44-year-old said.

"I care about her deeply and we’re very happy together."

The news comes almost one year after season three of Selling Sunset premiered on Netflix.

The third season of the much-loved reality show chronicled Chrishell's unexpected split from This Is Us actor Justin Hartley.

Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley’s relationship.

Chrishell and Justin first met in October 2013 after being set up by a mutual friend, before making their red carpet debut as a couple in January 2014.

"We met up at a concert and talked all night," Justin later told People of their first date.

"I drove her home and called the next day. We haven't been apart since. I knew right away [and] was like, 'Oh boy, here we go.'"

Chrishell Hartley and Justin Hartley on January 13, 2019. Image: Getty.

After announcing their engagement in July 2016, Chrishell and Justin were married at Malibu's Calamigos Ranch in October 2017.

"They don't make them any better than Justin, and I could not be more thrilled to officially be Mrs. Hartley! The wedding exceeded anything I could have ever imagined," Chrishell told People at the time.