The conversation that led accused family killer Chris Watts to "confess".

Before he allegedly told them “the truth,” police say Colorado dad Chris Watts changed his story multiple times.

Watts is alleged by police to have murdered his 15-week pregnant wife Shan’ann and their two young daughters, four-year-old Bella and three-year-old Celeste last month.

PEOPLE reported his arrest affidavit prepared by police shows that Watts first said he and Shan’ann had a civil but emotional conversation about him wanting to separate after nearly six years of marriage.

Their conversation took place around 5am on August 13, after 34-year-old Shan’ann had returned from a weekend work trip in Arizona. About half an hour later at 5.30am, Chris said, he loaded his truck and went to work with his wife still in bed.

But he later corrected himself: The conversation about their marriage was at 4am.

Both times he said Shan’ann claimed she was going to see a friend that day.

A neighbour’s surveillance video confirmed that Shan’ann was dropped off at home just before 2am and Chris was seen driving away about three and a half hours later.

Watts was arrested on August 15, just hours before police announced they’d discovered the bodies of Shan’ann, Bella and Celeste on a property owned by the Colorado man’s former employer, Anadarko Petroleum. The girls had been submerged in crude oil vats, while their mother had been buried in a shallow grave nearby.