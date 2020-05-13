"There were fleas and mice." How Chris Pratt went from a homeless waiter to a Hollywood star.

As of 2020, Chris Pratt is worth upwards of $40 million.

The 40-year-old, who has starred in some of the biggest franchises in the world – including the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Jurassic World franchise – is one of the biggest names in Hollywood.

But long before Pratt became the household name he is today, the American actor was living a drastically different life.

In fact, just two decades ago, the actor was a community college dropout, living in a van with a decal of Scooby Doo and Shaggy on the side.

Pratt was born in 1979 in Virginia, Minnesota, to parents Kathleen, who worked in a Safeway supermarket, and Daniel, who worked in mining. Pratt has two older siblings – brother Cully and sister Angie.

When Pratt was just seven years old, the family relocated to Lake Stevens, Washington, where Pratt later attended Lake Stevens High School.

During high school, the 40-year-old recalls telling his wrestling coach that he wanted to become “famous” in the future.

“I told him, ‘I don’t know [what I want to do in the future], but I know I’ll be famous and I know I’ll make a sh*t ton of money,'” Pratt recalled, speaking to Entertainment Weekly.

“I had no idea how. I’d done nothing proactive. It was as dumb as someone saying, ‘I’ll probably be an astronaut. I’m sure I’ll stumble into an astronaut suit and end up in space one day.'”

After high school, Pratt went on to study acting at a local community college.

But after half of the first semester, he decided to drop out after seeing an ad for a door-to-door salesman which read: “Do you like rock’n’roll music? Do you like making money? Call me!”